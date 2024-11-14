New Nissan Magnite unveiled in SA

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NISSAN has unveiled the latest version of the Magnite, its top-selling crossover sports utility vehicle (SUV), in South Africa.

With the launch in Cape Town, the Japanese automaker aims to enhance the Magnite’s position among the top three sellers in this segment.

The SUV has sold approximately 30 000 units since its introduction in the highly-competitive local market in 2021, according to officials.

Prices for the new Magnite vary from R242 200 (or US$13 200, for the 1.0 Visia MT) and R410 700 (1.T Acenta Plus CVT).

In a related development, executives disclosed a panel van version will later be available to cater for commercial customers.

The facelifted made-in-India SUV, will also be made available in left-hand drive in relevant countries on the African continent.

Among the standout exterior features is a new grille with dual tone finish, full HD projector headlamps and tail lamps as well as diamond cut alloy wheels with dual tone finish.

The interior comprises modure leather quilted seats with heat guard technology, full leather dashboard and door trims plus expandable boost space.

Safety features include six airbags, for all seats, 30-degree view monitor and electronic stability control.

– CAJ News