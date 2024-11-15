SA’s New Leaf Technologies receives global recognition

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NEW Leaf Technologies, the South Africa-based e-learning company, reports that it has won global recognition at the just-concluded Learning Technologies Awards 2024 held in London.

This is in recognition of its advanced learning data analytics system it offered Wellness Warehouse, South Africa’s leading health and wellness retailer.

The health company had embarked on an ambitious training programme to upskill its vast and diverse workforce.

However, measuring training impact and outcomes remained a cumbersome, manual process, and they needed a more streamlined solution, hence they engaged New Leaf.

New Leaf offers Wellness Warehouse its proprietary Training Intelligence System (TIS), hailed as an advanced real-time data analytics programme that unlocks complete insight into training data through customisable visual reporting dashboards.

Official report that after implementing TIS, course completion rates increased from 25 percent to 99,79 percent, and course completion time decreased from 180 days to nine days.

It is reported the automated reporting system saved the Wellness Warehouse team approximately 40 hours per learning and development (L&D) report, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives.

“The TIS is a game changer for us,” said Sonja Hindly, National Learning and Development Manager at Wellness Warehouse.

Michael Hanly, Managing Director of New Leaf, believes the recognition in London was testament to the company being at the forefront of the African learning renaissance.

“Through our edtech solutions, we are dedicated to reshaping workplace learning in South Africa, making it more accessible, engaging and transformative,” Hanly said.

The Learning Technologies Awards is an awards programme celebrating the most recognisable, memorable and life-changing e-learning projects worldwide.

– CAJ News