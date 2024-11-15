Telecom Namibia accelerates fibre rollout project

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – TELECOM Namibia has spent N$35,5 million (US$1,94 million) on a major fibre rollout project in 2023 and 2024.

Eight projects have been completed.

This translates to 233 858 metres of fibre, particularly in traditionally underserved areas.

The company plans to further invest N$27 million (US$1,475) in the 2024/25 financial year to expand its fibre network and enhance connectivity across the country.

Telecom Namibia said the goal was to modernise the country’s communication infrastructure, thereby replacing slow and outdated existing copper infrastructure that has been prone to copper theft and sabotage.

Dr Stanley Shanapinda, Telecom Namibia’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed enthusiasm about the fibre project’s positive impact.

“These projects demonstrate the power of collaboration in delivering essential infrastructure improvements. We are confident that the fiber network will serve as a valuable asset to Namibia for years to come.”

Telecom Namibia believes the investment underscores a commitment to delivering high-speed and reliable internet services to local communities, thereby bridging the digital divide, particularly starting in traditionally underserved areas.

These include Katutura in Windhoek and Kuisebmond and Narraville in Walvis Bay, thereby expanding the fibre rollout countrywide.

– CAJ News