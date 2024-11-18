Dozens of Congolese refugees repatriated from Zambia

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA has repatriated 169 refugees who have volunteered to return home to the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The individuals repatriated comprise 60 families.

During the second phase of an exercise spearheaded by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the refugees last Friday departed from the Mantapala settlement in Nchelenge district, Luapula province, heading to Pweto in the DRC.

Preeta Law, the UNHCR Representative in Zambia, stated that voluntary repatriation was a demonstration of the agency’s commitment to support refugees forced to flee violence in their countries to find lasting solutions.

“Working with the government, UNHCR is supporting these individuals return home safely and in dignity and to successfully reintegrate into their communities back home,” she said.

The voluntary repatriation is based on a tripartite agreement signed in 2006 by UNHCR and the governments of Zambia and the DRC.

Mantapala settlement hosts more than 9 120 refugees of the 106 130 forcibly displaced people living in Zambia, with around 67 096 from the DRC.

UNHCR’s sister UN agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), assists with cash payments for those returning voluntarily to their country.

Upon their arrival in the DRC, Zambia’s northern neighbour, the returnees are to receive civil documentation and cash assistance for basic needs and livelihoods, including support for children’s school enrolment.

– CAJ News