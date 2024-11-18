Sudan starvation evokes memories of Ethiopia famine

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THERE are fears Sudan’s death toll through starvation could exceed the Ethiopian famine that, according to United Nations estimates, caused 1 million deaths in the 1980s.

The famine battered Ethiopia between 1983 and 1985.

The apprehension comes as Sudan faces a worsening war that erupted in April 2023.

“The humanitarian crisis in Sudan is beyond horrific,” said Naomi Brooks, Australian Council for International Development (ACFID) Humanitarian Lead.

“(in Sudan) 25 million require humanitarian assistance, millions face famine, millions more have been displaced and tens-to-hundreds of thousands of civilians have been likely killed,” Brooks said.

ACFID, the peak body for Australian humanitarian agencies, has welcomed the leadership of the United Kingdom in doubling humanitarian assistance to Sudan and urges the Australian government to do the same.

The UK has increased its humanitarian assistance to $113 million to Sudan.

Australia has already made a contribution of $33 million.

“But as conditions worsen, including rising hunger, disease and death, we call on the (Australian) government to meet the ambition demonstrated of its key ally and double its assistance,” Brooks said.

The crisis in Sudan is escalating into the world’s most devastating humanitarian emergency.

ACFID has reiterated a call to warring parties to the conflict to cease hostilities, protect civilians and ensure unimpeded humanitarian access.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces are at war.

– CAJ News