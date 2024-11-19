Cryptonica global conference set for Cape Town

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – CRYPTONICA, the installer of crypto automated teller machines (ATMs) and financial solutions provider, is to showcase its strategic plans and innovative developments poised to influence the industry’s future in Africa and South Africa.

It is preparing to host an international conference on January 11 in Cape Town.

“This event promises to be one of the key highlights in the cryptocurrency world, where the company will showcase its strategic plans and innovative developments poised to influence the industry’s future,” Cryptonica stated.

Oliver Ashton, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cryptonica, will deliver the keynote, presenting the United States-founded company’s vision for the future of crypto currencies and blockchain technology.

The company will announce the official launch of the Cryptonica token, opening new opportunities for investors and users.

The conference will also feature experts from the crypto industry and traditional finance, including officials from Bloq, Mezo, Paladin Capital Group, Taproot Wizards and Trust Machines.

Cryptonica reports that Experts believe that the company’s initiatives could significantly reshape the landscape of the crypto currency market, making digital financial tools more accessible to a broader audience.

“The company’s high returns and innovative products are expected to attract new participants to the industry and stimulate its growth.”

– CAJ News