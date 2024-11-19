GirlUnlimited empowers more young women via education

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GIRL-UNLIMITED, a foundation focused on empowering disadvantaged high school girls in South Africa through education, hosted a fundraising High Tea, highlighting the importance of creating equal opportunities

for high school girls.

The event gathered community leaders, professionals, and advocates, all committed to investing in the future of young women in underserved communities.

Portia Nondo, one of the founders of GirlUnlimited, reflected on the event’s success.

“The generosity we’ve witnessed speaks volumes about the power of community,” she said.

“These funds are a stepping stone for so many young girls who need a hand to overcome obstacles and reach their potential. We are excited to put this support directly towards programmes that will make a measurable impact.”

GirlUnlimited extended gratitude to attendees, as well as McDonald’s Together Mzansi initiative, which provided support in bringing this event to life and amplifying the foundation’s mission.

GirlUnlimited’s work focuses on addressing educational gaps and providing high school girls with the tools needed for personal and professional development.

The High Tea showcased success stories of young women in the programme, demonstrating how GirlUnlimited’s initiatives have helped them break barriers, develop leadership skills and pursue their dreams.

– CAJ News