Warlord’s defection fuels Sudanese conflict

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE defection of a senior Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has come with devastating consequences to the south central Al-Jazira province.

The defection is an unprecedented development since the war erupted in early 2014.

A former army officer, Abu Aqila Keikel, defected to the SAF on October 20.

This has triggered a punitive campaign of violence against the population of Al-Jazirah.

It is alleged the SAF masterminded Keikel’s defection to weaken the RSF’s hold in eastern Al-Jazirah.

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) reports that the RSF unleashed a violent retaliation against civilians in al-Jazirah. It adds the defection of Keikel has had devastating repercussions for Keikel’s Shukriya ethnic group and local communities in eastern al-Jazirah state.

At least 316 civilians were reportedly killed between 20 October and November 8.

RSF gunmen also allegedly committed acts of sexual violence, torched and looted villages and forced an estimated 135 400 people to flee their homes.

Residents of al-Sireha and al-Hilaliya villages were especially targeted.

Attacks against civilians were reported in at least 70 villages.

ACLED believes at least 500 people might have died in the siege of al-Hilaliya, including dozens from a diarrhea outbreak attributed to the RSF poisoning food supplies.

Keikel is seen as one of the most prominent individuals in the civil war.

He orchestrated the founding of the civil society movement, Free Butana Forum, and Sudan Shield Forces, aligned with RSF.

Keikel had been serving as regional commander for the RSF before he crossed floors.

– CAJ News