AFCON 2025 qualifying teams confirmed

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – THE 24 teams to participate in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been confirmed, following the conclusion of the qualifiers on Tuesday.

Morocco, the continent’s highest ranked side, have qualified automatically as the hosts of the prime football tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Defending champions and a number of erstwhile winners will also participate.

These include Algeria, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia and Zambia.

A major surprise was the failure of Ghana to finish at the bottom of a group that saw Angola and Sudan, another ex-champion, qualify.

Some Southern African sides are making their comebacks.

These include Botswana, Comoros and Zimbabwe.

Benin, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Mali and Uganda have also qualified.

The 35th edition of the biennial tournament will be played between December 2025 and January 2026.

Six cities will host the AFCON tournament.

– CAJ News