Dialogue proposed, mourning declared amid Mozambique bloodbath

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – AS the outgoing president invited all candidates in the divisive October presidential election for a meeting, the main candidate claiming vote ring has called for a three-day mourning period for civilians killed post-election.

President Filipe Nyusi, who is scheduled to hand over power in January, believes the meeting would be crucial in ending this political impasse that has degenerated into bloodbath that has left at least 50 dead, according to the opposition Optimistic People for the Development of Mozambique’s (PODEMOS’) Venancio Mondlane.

Mondlane and the party alleged the election was rigged for the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) and its candidate, Daniel Chapo, who was announced the winner late October with over 70 percent of the vote.

The three-day morning period they announced is to begin on Wednesday (today) until Friday.

“We’re decreeing national mourning for the martyrs of the pot and pan revolution,” he addressed supporters on his online platforms.

Mondlane also asked citizens to intensify the ongoing night-time protests by continuing to bang pots and pans, but dissuaded them from marches, which police have responded to harshly.

This is Mondlane’s fourth call for action since the end of the election cycle.

Since late October, demonstrations have included road blockages, clashes, looting, and acts of arson.

This week, authorities announced they were investigating Mondlane to demand compensation for the damages caused by the protests.

Some foreign diplomatic missions have warned of potential rallies and disruptions and advised their citizens to minimize unnecessary movements during such events.

Nyusi on Tuesday invited the four presidential candidates to a meeting in an effort to quell the protests.

“Until the last day of my mandate, I will use all my energy to pacify Mozambique,” the president said in an address to the nation.

Besides Chapo and Mondlane, other candidates were Ossufo Momade of the Mozambique Resistance (RENAMO) and Lutero Simango of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM).

“I want to take this opportunity to invite all of them to accept my call to meet with them, to jointly assess this situation and find a solution that benefits Mozambicans,” Nyusi said.

It was unlikely the opposition would heed the call.

RENAMO, for years the main opposition but placed third in the latest poll, has also rejected the results.

It has demanded that the results be annulled and an interim government be established until fresh elections are held.

“We are unanimous in saying that the elections did not reflect the legitimate will of the people for various reasons,” Momade said.

The issue of the local elections has featured in foreign forums.

This week, the think tank Chatham House came under fire for inviting Chapo to the United Kingdom, at a time the election results were challenged.

“We recognise that there have been allegations of widespread electoral fraud and appeals lodged with the Constitutional Council regarding the results,” it stated.

“Any Chatham House event with Mr Chapo is contingent upon final validation of the election results by Mozambique’s Constitutional Council. Chatham House has a longstanding focus on Mozambique.”

Leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are to meet in Harare, Zimbabwe on Wednesday (today) to discuss the crisis in Mozambique.

– CAJ News