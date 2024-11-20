McDonald’s expands online payment feature

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MCDONALD’S South Africa has expanded its Mobile Order and Pay (MOP) feature, with a pledge to offer customers greater convenience and flexibility when ordering meals.

The enhanced service, available through the McDonald’s app, allows customers to place orders in advance and choose from a variety of pickup options, including dine in, curbside parking (Curbserve) or drive-thru.

This rollout builds on the existing convenience and offers more options to meet the growing demand for faster and more personalised service.

Demand is set to increase ahead of the festive season.

Daniel Padiachy, Executive of Marketing, Supply Chain, and Technology at McDonald’s South Africa, explained the reasoning behind the expansion.

“As digital engagement continues to grow, customers expect a more seamless and efficient experience,” he said.

The success of the Mobile Order and Pay feature so far has shown the company that South African consumers value convenience, Padiachy said.

“By expanding these capabilities, we are providing even more ways for customers to order on their own terms,” he added.

The expanded MOP feature is now available at select McDonald’s locations across South Africa.

Customers can download the McDonald’s app, register, and start enjoying the enhanced convenience of ordering ahead.

The MOP feature also ties into McDonald’s South Africa’s broader strategy to offer added value through a rewards programme.

App users can now earn points with every order, which can be redeemed for popular McDonald’s menu items, further enhancing the customer experience.

– CAJ News