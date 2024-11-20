McDonald’s SA, RMHC celebrate World Children’s Day

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MCDONALD’S South Africa and the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) have commemorated World Children’s Day by reaffirming a commitment to supporting minors’ health and well-being.

The day was commemorated globally on Wednesday and the two above-mentioned organisations marked the event in Johannesburg.

“World Children’s Day reminds us of the critical role we play in ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive,” said Nicholas Marcel, Acting Chief Executive Officer of McDonald’s South Africa.

This year’s celebration shines a spotlight on the transformative impact of the R10 Hand Campaign, an initiative that empowers McDonald’s customers to make a difference by purchasing hand-shaped stickers for R10.

Every contribution directly supports RMHC’s mission to provide a “home away from home” for families with children undergoing medical treatment.

“The R10 Hand Campaign is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together as a community. Every sticker purchased represents a step toward providing comfort, care, and hope to families in need,” Marcel said.

The funds raised through this initiative have enabled RMHC to provide free accommodation, meals and transportation to families during their children’s hospital stays. Furthermore, it offered a safe and supportive environment for families during their challenging times.

As RMHC continues to grow its reach, McDonald’s South Africa has committed to ensuring the charity has the resources needed to expand its services.

Future plans include building new facilities, enhancing existing programmes and driving greater public awareness of RMHC’s mission.

There was a guest appearance by Reggie Skhosana, owner of the first McDonald’s in South Africa, in 1995.

Sechaba Motsieloa, Marketing Director at McDonald’s South Africa, said: “World Children’s Day is a powerful reminder that we are all connected in creating a brighter future for the next generation.”

The day has been celebrated since 1990.

– CAJ News