ZAA recognises Mako for promoting Zimbabwe creative sector

by MARCUS MUSHONGA

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) has recognised Plot Mhako, a renowned cultural curator, creative director and media entrepreneur, for his achievements in promoting Zimbabwe’s creative scene globally.

“We are thrilled to honor him for his outstanding contributions,” said Shonisani Mulaudzi, Marketing Director of ZAA.

“Plot Mhako’s dedication to promoting critical creative conversations and empowering creatives has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation in Zimbabwe’s creative industry.”

“As the founder and Creative Director of Jibilika Creative Academy and Earground Media, Mhako has made significant strides in empowering Zimbabwe’s youth to professionalise, monetise, and develop their creative talents.

His innovative initiatives, including Amplifaya Festival, Kuenda Productions, and Mafuwe International Festival of Dance, have created essential opportunities for growth and innovation in the creative industry.

Mhako’s pioneering event, Moto Moto Festival in Germany, has highlighted Zimbabwean art, music, culture, and cuisine in Europe.

His award-winning project, Step Up 2 HIV, funded by The United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), has used Hip Hop as a vehicle for empowerment and engagement among youth.

As a fellow of the International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP) and Mandela Washington Fellowship, Mhako’s expertise has been recognised internationally.

His work as director of Earground Media has amplified creative voices and projects from Zimbabwe, Africa and the African Diaspora, connecting them with a global audience.

Mhako will receive a special recognition award at the upcoming ZAA ceremony.

– CAJ News