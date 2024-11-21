Check Point appoints Hardie new director for Africa

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CHECK Point Software Technologies has tasked Lorna Hardie to lead its operations in the continent as it aims to expand its market share, strengthen Africa’s cyber security abilities and bridge the local skills gap.

The American-Israel cyber security company has appointed her as Regional Director for Africa.

Check Point is banking on Hardie’s over 20 years of experience in the information technology (IT) industry, most prominently at VMware by Broadcom, where she oversaw multi-million dollar operations across 33 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

She joins from that company, where she won awards.

Check Point said in Hardie’s new position, she would be responsible for expanding the company’s market share across the continent by strengthening its extensive distribution and partner network and advancing cyber security adoption in the continent.

Enhancing inclusion in male-dominated industry is set to be another priority.

“I see great opportunity through my role as Regional Director for Africa at Check Point to encourage more women to pursue careers in cyber security,” Hardie noted.

Check Point is involved in strengthening Africa’s cyber security capabilities through SecureAcademy, which partners with educational institutions to offer free instructor training, courseware, and affordable certification exams.

“These initiatives not only aim to close the critical skills gap in Africa but also to create a resilient cyber security workforce capable of protecting the continent’s growing digital economy,” Hardie said.

Africa’s economy is to grow significantly—from a total gross domestic product (GDP) of US$3 trillion in 2020 to $4 trillion by 2027, according to Statista.

The continent also faces high cyber security risks, with an average of 3 370 cyber attacks per week across sectors, a 90 percent year-over-year increase according to Check Point’s Q3 2024 report.

“The company is well-positioned to meet Africa’s cyber security needs,” Hardie assured.

– CAJ News