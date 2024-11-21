Nyanhi honoured for contribution to Zimbabwean arts

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) has recognized Napoleon Nyanhi, for his exceptional leadership and dedication to the development of Zimbabwe’s creative and cultural sector.

He is the Executive Director of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ).

As a renowned arts practitioner, academic and administrator, the recipient has been instrumental in spearheading the formalisation and monetisation of the arts industry, contributing significantly to Zimbabwe’s economy.

His track record includes serving as Director of the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMAs), Managing Director of Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) and Founding Station Manager of Capitalk FM.

Nyanhi’s academic credentials include degrees and certifications from esteemed institutions such as Africa University, Clark Atlanta University and University of Westminster.

His expertise in strategic management and corporate governance has enabled him to effectively navigate the complexities of the arts industry.

Throughout his career, Nyanhi has demonstrated a profound understanding of the transformative power of the arts to inspire, educate, and unite communities.

His commitment to fostering creativity and innovation has earned him recognition as a leading figure in Zimbabwe’s arts sector.

“We are thrilled to honor Napoleon Nyanhi for his outstanding contributions to the arts,” said Conrad Mwanza, ZAA Board Chairperson.

“His tireless efforts to promote the creative and cultural sector have made a lasting impact on Zimbabwe’s cultural landscape,” Mwanza said.

Nyanhi will receive his award at the ninth edition of the ZAA South Africa, scheduled to take place on November 30.

ZAA recognises and celebrates the achievements of Zimbabweans in various fields.

– CAJ News