SA’s move to e-vehicles accelerates

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE move to electric vehicles in South Africa is advancing at a “fast pace”, according to Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), Parks Tau.

His ministry notes that through the White Paper on Electric Vehicles and support to the automotive industry, South Africa is embracing the transition and adapting its Automotive Strategy to current global trends.

The White Paper on Electric Vehicles outlines a commitment to ensuring that the transition is not only about decarbonisation, but also leveraged for growth by deepening the automotive value chain, fostering local industry growth and aligning with economic priorities, the approach aims to be pro growth and pro investment.

Tau gave the sentiments at a joint briefing session of Parliament’s Portfolio Committees on Trade and Industry and Science, Technology and Innovation to engage on South Africa’s Green Hydrogen Commercialisation Strategy and the White Paper on Electric Vehicles.

Tau told the members of the committee that South Africa had committed itself to reducing greenhouse gas emission as envisaged in the national Just Energy Transition.

He said the government made its contribution and partnered with the rest of the world to reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change.

Tau said South Africa has to decarbonise its economy and position itself to commercially benefit from the global shift to greener technologies.

“Green hydrogen presents an opportunity to export natural resources such as sunshine and wind, which South Africa has in abundance,” he said.

The minister said the global demand for green hydrogen presented ample industrialisation opportunities for South Africa and other African countries, hence the need to collaborate and integrate efforts to drive the industrialisation agenda for the continent as a whole.

“The speed with which we move will determine whether we are able to take full advantage of the transition or we are left behind,” Tau said.

– CAJ News