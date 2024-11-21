Shanghai Electric powers Africa’s industrialisation

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – SHANGHAI Electric discloses that in its 17-year presence in Africa, it has completed 28 power supply projects, constructing over 1,457 kilometers of transmission lines and 51 power plants and substations.

The company said these achievements have delivered reliable electricity to millions, driving industrial progress and improving livelihoods in the continent.

“Industrialization in Africa is spurring unprecedented growth in energy demand,” said Yang Xinghai, a senior executive at Shanghai Electric.

“The foundation of power supply is not only critical to development but also to ensuring people’s livelihoods. Shanghai Electric is honored to collaborate with African partners to build a modern and thriving continent,” Xinghai said.

Over the past 17 years, Shanghai Electric has expanded its footprint from North Africa to East and West Africa.

It has been involved in Djibouti’s railway electrification, Ethiopia’s transmission network, Angola’s urban revitalisation and Nigeria’s grid modernisation, among other projects.

Shanghai Electric said it recognized the importance of investing in local talent to support Africa’s long-term industrialisation goals.

In Ethiopia alone, the company has trained over 500 technicians and workers since 2008, equipping them with skills in installation, testing and operations.

Shanghai Electric actively employs local talents, generating significant employment opportunities and fostering economic growth.

Ethiopian team member Natnael Girma Moges, a customs clearance officer who joined Shanghai Electric in 2012, reflected on his experience, “Being part of this team is deeply rewarding. Every project we complete brings positive change to my community and my country.”

Shanghai Electric pledges that it remains committed to providing innovative energy solutions and fostering sustainable development as Africa continues its journey toward achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

– CAJ News