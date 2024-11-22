Africa Bitcoin Conference gets Lightspark endorsement

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – PREPARATIONS for this year’s Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC24), scheduled for Kenya, are gathering momentum.

Lightspark, the payments company, dedicated to building the tools and services for an open protocol for money on the internet, has announced its participation in the third edition of next month’s event.

“We’re excited to be part of the Africa Bitcoin Conference 2024,” said Nicolas Cabrera, Vice President of Product at Lightspark.

“Our mission is to ‘Make Money Flow, Unlock Global Opportunity’ and our solutions demonstrate real benefits in real-world applications, from reducing transaction fees to quickly enabling cross-border payments,” Cabrera said.

The company is looking forward to learning from developers and builders at the event in Nairobi.

The Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC) is Africa’s premier event for Bitcoin enthusiasts, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, investors and policymakers from across the globe.

Organisers forecast this year’s conference would be the most influential yet, focusing on the transformative potential of Bitcoin for the African continent.

“ABC 2024 is set to be an extraordinary event,” said Farida Nabourema, the convener of the conference.

“With more than 40 different currencies and central banks that rarely communicate, there is a strong need for solutions that help these systems work together more effectively,” Nabourema said.

She believes by developing a solution that bridges blockchain and traditional financial systems, Lightspark aims to tackle these challenges and support a more unified financial system across the region.

“This is the type of innovation our conference aims to highlight, providing opportunities for startups and tech enthusiasts to share knowledge and grow,” the convener said.

– CAJ News