Israel’s Netanyahu most wanted global war-criminal

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – IT is official: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now the most wanted global war criminal after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant.

Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant are charged for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza where more than 45, 000 people have to-date been massacred in cold blood.

The ICC judges insisted reasonable grounds revealed Netanyahu and Gallant were criminally responsible for murder, persecution and starvation as a weapon of war as part of a “widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population of Gaza”.

Avaaz, which is an ally, and a rallying point, for the disadvantaged everywhere in the world immediately after the announcement petitioned global citizens in demanding world leaders to comply with the warrant, and arrest Netanyahu if ever he enters their country.

Avaaz argues that for over a year, most Western governments have either supported Israel’s massacres or, at best, done next to nothing to stop it.

“With today’s announcement from the ICC, that must change. And it already is: the Netherlands, France, Spain, Belgium and Ireland have made clear that they would enforce this arrest warrant,” Avaaz statement read.

It argued that for every child maimed and murdered by Israeli missiles and snipers, for every school and aid truck bombed, for every family searching for lost ones under the rubble – “add your name to the petition demanding world leaders comply with the ICC’s arrest warrant against Netanyahu.”

Global citizens have sharply criticised the United States of being an accomplice after Washington vetoed several peace deals and ceasefire in Gaza.

The accusations against Netanyahu include deliberate attacks on civilians, and the use of starvation as a weapon of war, as well as murder.

“But the International Criminal Court has no police force of its own – so it is up to member states to enforce its warrants. That is why this is so urgent: if governments do not make clear – now – that they will arrest Netanyahu if he enters their territory, then there won’t be any international justice,” argued Avaaz.

It added: “Arresting Netanyahu is a long shot – but massive public pressure can further isolate him, so that’s what we’ll do.”

“So let’s make this massive and run giant ads in key capitals, calling for international justice to be upheld. Add your name now, and demand world leaders make clear that the game is up for Netanyahu.”

– CAJ News