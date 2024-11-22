Zambia launches landmark AI Strategy

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA has launched its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy, with the hope of driving the country’s digital transformation and creating jobs.

It is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the country’s eighth National Development Plan (NDP) of 2022-2026.

The strategy is described as a detailed and viable roadmap plan that will help the country’s transformation achievements to a digital technology economy.

“AI will enhance public service delivery, ensuring efficiency, convenience and elimination of redundancy, so that we are able to grow the economy quicker and faster,” Felix Mutati, Science and Technology minister.

He was speaking in the capital Lusaka as he unveiled the AI strategy.

Mutati observed that the AI high – tech would largely contribute to assimilate data and streamline efficient teacher – pupil school learning processes.

It is anticipated the strategy would have a positive impact on agriculture and health, among other sectors.

The AI Strategy has been implemented with the input of Finland and the Tony Blair Foundation.

Malita Ng’andu-Kabukabu, the information and communications technology expert, welcomed the launch of the AI Strategy.

“With this strategy, Zambia is well-placed to seize developmental opportunities and remain competitive on the global stage,” she said.

– CAJ News