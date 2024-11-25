Anti-government protests erupt in Malawi

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – POLICE and protesters have clashed during anti-government demonstrations in Malawi.

Protests peaked in the capital, Lilongwe, on Monday (today) as citizens marched to denounce recurrent fuel shortages and alleged bad governance.

There is also anger regarding the electoral process for next year’s elections.

On Monday police dispersed a demonstration at the Community Ground.

Rival activists aligned to the government, armed with stones and blades, also clashed with the protestors.

Crisis24 reports an increased security presence is likely in the capital city in the coming hours.

“Localised traffic disruptions and further violence are possible,” it projected.

Activists affiliated with the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) are said to be behind the protests.

On November 13, there were clashes between opposition protesters and armed individuals.

The Southern African country of 21 million people is among the poorest in the world.

It is also one of the most-plagued by climate changes, with spells of floods and droughts.

The government of President Lazarus Chakwera is struggling to provide jobs.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the economy to grow by only 1,8 percent in 2024.

– CAJ News