Migrants evacuated from war-torn Lebanon

from TETEH KAMARA in Freetown, Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Bureau

FREETOWN, (CAJ News) – SOME 169 Sierra Leonean migrants have been evacuated from the conflict-torn Lebanon.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has facilitated their return home.

The return was organised in cooperation with the Embassy of Sierra Leone in Lebanon and local authorities.

The migrants departed from Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport on a charter flight bound for Freetown, Sierra Leone, where they were welcomed by the IOM country team.

“IOM is committed to ensuring that migrants are not left behind in times of crisis,” said Mathieu Luciano, IOM Lebanon’s Head of Office.

“IOM is proud to support these migrants during their most difficult moments, helping them return home safely and with dignity. Our work doesn’t end here—we will continue to collaborate with our partners to assist more vulnerable migrants in Lebanon and help them find a path to safety.”

In addition to the group of migrants from Sierra Leone, IOM has also arranged the return of 40 migrants to Kenya, six to Bangladesh, and two to go to Togo via commercial flights this week.

Before the conflict, more than 180,000 migrants lived in Lebanon.

IOM estimates that 25 000 migrants have been displaced by the crisis. They urgently need humanitarian support, including safe shelter, mattresses, blankets, food and basic services, including healthcare.

Even before the conflict, many migrants, particularly female migrant domestic workers, were in vulnerable situations due to exploitative practices and lack of legal protection in Lebanon.

– CAJ News