MTN named ‘coolest’ SA network provider

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has been named South Africa’s “Coolest Telecoms Provider” in the 20th edition of the Sunday Times GenNext Awards.

It comes as the operator wraps up its year-long 30th anniversary celebrations.

“Being named number one coolest Telecoms brands is yet another honour, coming on the heels of being recognised as South Africa’s Best Network by the independent global benchmarking organisation, umlaut,” said Robyn Lewis, General Manager of Brand and Marketing at MTN South Africa.

“These accolades are a testament to the incredible work being done by our employees across the country and an affirmation of our standing as a people’s brand with a proud 30-year history of serving South Africans,” adds Lewis.

While celebrating this recognition, Lewis underscored that, “just as our accolade from umlaut reflects our robust investment in network infrastructure, this GenNext award highlights our commitment to ensuring all South Africans which includes the Youth benefit from a modern, connected life.”

The annual Sunday Times GenNext Survey, conducted by business and marketing strategy consultancy Yellowwood, part of the TBWA Group, is South Africa’s leading barometer of youth preferences.

Now in its second decade, the survey polled 7 200 youths aged 8 to 30 to determine the “coolest” brands across 69 categories.

– CAJ News