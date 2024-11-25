Next German government faces Namibia reparations debacle

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) -THE issue of reparations that former coloniser, Germany, must pay Namibia over the genocide against the Herero and Nama communities is hanging in the balance amid the recent collapse of the coalition government in the European country.

There is speculation that the incoming government, set to be in place in early 2025, would not continue with negotiations that resumed in 2015.

Three years ago, the government of then Chancellor, Angela Merkel, agreed to pay Namibia €1,1 billion after it officially recognised the Herero-Nama genocide at the start of the 20th century.

It nonetheless said the reparations were not legally binding but a gesture of reconciliation.

The Herero and Nama communities affected by the genocide that impacted them in the early 20th century rejected the deal that was set at N$18 billion over three decades and Namibia’s government of then president, Hage Geingob (now late), agreed to negotiate with Merkel’s administration.

Olaf Scholz succeeded Merkel in 2021 but a fortnight ago, the fragile German coalition featuring the Social Democrats, Greens and the Free Democratic Party collapsed, triggered by the axing of finance minister, Christian Lindner.

It is anticipated federal elections will be held early next year, 2025.

Relations between successive Namibian governments, since independence in 1990, and German administrations, have over the decades been frosty over the Herero and Nama genocide that left an estimated 110 000 dead between 1904 and 1908 in the then German South West Africa.

Charles Eiseb, the government’s chief negotiator, said he was wary of the way forward under the new administration in Germany.

Coincidentally, Namibia holds elections this week.

“Inevitably the collapse of the German coalition will have an adverse effect on the process if it is wholly impossible,” Eiseb said.

Political analyst, Petrus Sinimbo, said, “Namibia could try broadened international mediation for justice.”

He noted that neighbouring Zimbabwe, formerly a British colony, was also prioritising the issue of reparations with the British government.

Zimbabwe is an influential player in global politics and currently chairs the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc, of which Namibia is one of the 16 member states.

– CAJ News