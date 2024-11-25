Nigeria bust alleged Chinese drugs syndicate

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN authorities have dismantled an alleged drug syndicate operated by a Chinese man.

The suspect has been named as 58-year-old Tianzhen Yen (alias Jackie), who has been arrested at a hotel in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

Firstly, based on intelligence, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officers recently intercepted a 40-year-old suspect, Yakubu Emmanuel Mark, in a commercial bus going to Ghana at the Gbaji checkpoint along Badagry-Seme expressway.

When he was searched, a total of 750grams of cocaine were found in his bag.

A follow up operation was organized to trace and arrest the kingpin behind the trans-border drug trafficking syndicate, who allegedly turned out to be a Yen.

He was eventually traced to the hotel.

When his hotel room was searched, 4,3 grams of cocaine; a gram of methamphetamine; two electronic weighing scales and Chinese National Identification Number Card, among other exhibits were reportedly recovered while he was arrested in the vicinity of the hotel.

– CAJ News