Melrose Arch adopts ticketless parking system

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MELROSE Arch, a porsh suburb located north of Johannesburg, has announced the imminent launch of a ticketless parking system.

This is another step closer to sustainability, set to offer convenience and efficiency.

The new system is to eliminate the need for paper tickets, providing a seamless, cashless parking experience for visitors, from December 1.

In collaboration with Parket, Melrose Arch’s new system uses advanced number plate recognition technology and user-friendly software to simplify parking.

For convenience, users can download the Parket app to their smartphones. Once registered, they can park and go without any additional steps— the technology will handle the rest.

Even without the app, visitors can enter their number plate at one of the digital pay stations, choose a payment method and complete the process in seconds or simply scan a QR code from within the parking and pay on their phones using Snapscan, Zapper or a credit card.

“Melrose Arch’s prominence in the commercial and residential sector is underpinned by its robust operational sustainability processes and we are delighted to add ticket-free parking as a further demonstration of that commitment,” said Reiner Henschel, Operations Director at Melrose Arch.

“Our implementation of the Parket system reflects our dedication to constantly integrating innovation. This ticketless system not only makes parking easier but also reduces waste by eliminating the need for paper tickets,” he concluded.

The manual pay points at the mall will be phased out gradually over the next three months.

– CAJ News