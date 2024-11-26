MTN signs MoU with China Telecom and Huawei

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China Telecom and Huawei to unlock new business opportunities that offer South Africans enhanced technology offerings.

This MOU will open opportunities for strategic collaboration that could advance MTN offerings in ICT, 5G Business-to-Business solutions, the Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology solutions among other services, Tumi Sekhukhune-Chamayou, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN South Africa, explained.

“China Telecom is thrilled to announce a landmark strategic cooperation agreement with MTN and Huawei, aimed at accelerating digital transformation and connectivity across Africa,” added Kai Chen, Executive Vice President of China Telecom Global Limited.

Chen said the partnership united China Telecom’s global expertise in network solutions with MTN’s expansive regional reach and Huawei’s advanced technology, creating a powerful alliance to drive digital infrastructure development on the continent.

“Together, we will work to provide robust connectivity and innovative solutions, empowering the African market. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to bridging the digital divide and supporting sustainable economic growth in Africa,” said Chen.

According to MTN, the MOU which promotes collaboration with China Telecom and Huawei across a broad spectrum of activities will leverage state-of-the-art technologies across the MTN network.

Future customer benefits could include enhanced access to innovative technologies like IoT and AI, new and better products and streamlined services. Offering consumer customers better daily experiences through intelligent and connected solutions.

“For MTN’s business customers, network service improvements could offer new possibilities in smart mining and industrial applications. These network developments will boost the digital transformation of vital economic sectors which rely on robust connectivity to achieve their objectives,” Sekhukhune-Chamayou added.

– CAJ News