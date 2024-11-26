Thousands more displaced in Mozambique insurgency

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – ISLAMIST insurgents terrorising northern Mozambique have displaced a further 14 287 people in recent days.

This equates to 3 557 families, uprooted from their homes in Ancuabe and Chiúre districts between November 17 and 24.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has documented the displacements.

Between November 21 and 24, attacks and fear of attacks in Chiúre displaced 9 810 individuals (2 631 families).

“Reports also show movements of individuals from neighbouring villages within Chiúre district to Chiúre town,” an IOM spokesperson said.

Between November 17 and 19, recent attacks and the pervasive fear of further violence by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) in Ancuabe triggered the displacement of approximately 4 477 individuals, representing 921 families.

The terror by Islamist sects in the Southern African country has spread since 2017, with thousands killed.

Cabo Delgado province is the epicentre of the insurgency.

Mozambique is also experiencing violence after disputed polls held in early October.

– CAJ News