Thousands of refugees return to CAR

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic

CAR Bureau

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – MORE than 49 000 refugees have returned to the Central African Republic (CAR) over the past seven years as the country recovers from a protracted crisis.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and partners have facilitated the voluntary return since 2017.

Returnees are from neighbouring Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Congo, with an additional 300 000 targeted for repatriation by 2028.

In 2024 alone, more than 15 000 refugees have returned.

With over 664 000 Central African refugees still living in neighbouring countries, the scale and pace of voluntary returns and socioeconomic integration efforts must be significantly increased to ensure the enduring success of the programme, according to officials.

“Every step we take – whether helping a family return to CAR or supporting a refugee to thrive in a host country – proves that solutions are within reach,” said Fafa Olivier, UNHCR Representative in the CAR.

UNHCR calls on donors, governments and development partners to bolster their commitment to repatriations.

An estimated USS$234 million is needed to fund infrastructure, documentation, livelihood support, access to energy, environmental protection and essential services for the return and reintegration of 300 000 targeted returnees by 2028.

CAR, a country of some 5 million people, has suffered numerous crises since the coup in 2003.

– CAJ News