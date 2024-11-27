Floods claim 20 in DRC, Tanzania

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – HEAVY rains have left no less than 20 people dead in the neighbouring countries of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Tanzania.

The two countries are in Central and East Africa, a continent bearing the brunt of climate change.

The humanitarian impact of the landslide that occurred in the Nkubi village of the Kalehe territory, in South Kivu province, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on November 22, which resulted in casualties and damage, is increasing.

As of Wednesday, at least 11 fatalities have been reported and three people injured.

In addition, no less than seven houses have been destroyed and 31 have been damaged.

“Search and rescue operations are still ongoing,” said a humanitarian official.

On Wednesday and Thursday, more rainfall is expected over most parts of the DRC, with heavy rainfall over the western part of the country forecast.

Excessive rainfall has been affecting northern Tanzania, in particular the Mara region, bordering Kenya over the past few days.

The rain has caused floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The Red Cross reports that as of Wednesday, there are nine fatalities, 40 injured people and a total of approximately 100 affected people across the Tarime district.

In addition, it reports a number of displaced families and four severely damaged houses across the affected area.

Over the next four days, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the affected Mara region.

– CAJ News