Ruto launches Kenya Innovation Week

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT William Ruto has launched the fourth Kenya Innovation Week, with a pledge to position the country as an international innovation hub.

In a major development, he has directed that the Kenya Innovation Agency (KenIA) be moved to the Office of the President to ensure effective leverage across the government of the East African country.

The launch of the Innovation Week in the capital Nairobi is to culminate in the Kenya Start-Up Summit as well as Data and Evidence for Ecosystem Growth Summit.

“We are leveraging technology and innovation to create opportunities, reduce inequality and drive our country’s economic growth,” Ruto said at the Edge Convention Centre.

He said by scaling up investments in innovation, including the establishment of KSh1 billion (US$7,7 million) Start Up Fund, and implementing Kenya’s ten-year Innovation Masterplan, the government was positioning the country as a global innovation hub, supporting start ups and empowering the local youth.

Youth unemployment and economic hardships have been at the centre of the protests that have swept through Kenya in recent months.

Among calls by the mainly youthful protesters is for Ruto to quit.

He has resisted the calls but axed his cabinet in July.

The Kenya Innovation Week runs until Friday, having started on Monday.

