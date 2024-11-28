Ex-Botswana ruling party hit by resignations

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THE Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is suffering a string of resignations as it reels from its recent ouster from power.

These resignations portray a former ruling party that will find it tough to resuscitate its fortunes for future elections and be an available force in the general elections.

On Thursday (today), Secretary General, Kavis Kario, announced he had left with immediate effect.

He owned up to his part in the liberation movement’s first defeat in elections, having led Botswana since independence in 1966.

“I would like to apologize to members of the BDP and the people of Botswana for my part in leading the party to its first electoral loss since 1965,” Kario wrote.

Votes were held in 1965 and PDP assumed power a year later.

Kario believes the voters this year had pronounced clearly that BDP leadership both in the party and in government did not inspire hope for a better living nor provide the desired guidance to the nation “in its present shape or form,” Kario said.

“With the right mindset and personnel at the helm, the BDP will be back to glory days in no time,” he remained confident.

He is the latest to quit.

Recently, BDP Vice Chair of the Labour Committee, Raymond Malinga, left the party. Youth League Chairman, Collen Mochothi, also stepped away.

Reaboka Mbulawa has crossed the floor to the Botswana National Front (BNF).

Speculation is that Mokgweetsi Masisi is under pressure to step down from the presidency following the BDP’s dismal performance in October 30 elections.

He replaced Ian Khama in 2018. Khama has also left the party after the two leaders fell out.

His father, Seretse Khama, founded BDP in 1962.

– CAJ News