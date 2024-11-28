No end in sight to bloodbath in Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – REPORTS that outgoing president, Filipe Nyusi, had to be airlifted from the capital, Maputo, after heavy protests and that the death toll in the post-election crisis had risen to over 60, indicate how the situation in Mozambique is deteriorating.

Protests have intensified this week and reports on Wednesday suggested Nyusi had to be airlifted for safety in Vilanculos.

On the streets, the safety of protesters is under threat amid security personnel driving into a crowd of protesters in Maputo and continuing to use live ammunition against demonstrators.

A woman was injured as police drove on the civilians, images which blew on social media on Wednesday.

This has triggered global outrage, with Volker Turk the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, stating, “We are appalled by reports this morning of a protester run over by a police armoured vehicle in Maputo.”

Turk renewed his earlier call for de-escalation, police to refrain from unnecessary or disproportionate force and for investigations to be conducted.

State security are also captured on video indiscrimanately hurling tear gas at homes.

Unrest continues to grip Mozambique amid allegations of electoral fraud and heavy-handed crackdowns after the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique’s (FRELIMO’s) candidate Daniel Chapo was announced winner of the presidential poll.

As of Wednesday (yesterday), non-governmental organisations (NGOs) reports suggested at least 67 protesters may have been killed since the start of the unrest in October. Ten of the deceased are said to be children.

Hundreds of citizens have been arrested.

“Each day the way security forces are responding is just fueling the cycle of violence. I have no idea where and how this will end,” said prominent activist, Cídia Chissungo.

“Mozambicans are resisting, and it breaks my heart we are losing lives for demanding their rights. The National Commission of Elections and Constitutional Council are the cancer of the country,” Chissungo said.

Recently, Nyusi invited the presidential candidates for talks.

Venancio Mondlane, declared as the runner-up, snubbed the offer. Mondlane is currently out of the country fearing for his life after two close associates of the Optimistic People for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS) party were shot dead soon after the announcement of polls.

Authorities announced last week they were investigating Mondlane with a view to demand compensation for the damages caused by the violent protests of his PODEMOS supporters.

Thus, the talks were seen as a ploy to lure him back to the country and arrest him.

President-elect Chapo alongside third largest political party – the Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO) leader Ossufo Momade and Lutero Simango, another leader of smaller opposition Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) attended the talks with the incoming president, but with main opposition candidate absent, it became a futile exercise.

Mondlane has announced what he termed a “new phase” of the protests, which intensified this week. Protests have been on for over five weeks now.

Wilker Dias, lecture researcher of national and international politics, on Wednesday narrated the first hours of the fresh protests.

“Everything (is) paralysed in Maputo and Nampula. Beira has a transport shortage,” Dias said.

Francisco Santos, an entrepreneur, said, “An intervention is needed. We cannot close our eyes to the killing of protesters by security forces in plain daylight. People have the right to peacefully protest.”

– CAJ News