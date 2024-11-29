Iconic South Africa mall tackles load shedding

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TO make shopping easier, and enhance traffic flow around the centre, South Africa’s largest mall has ensured intersections around the area will remain operational during load shedding.

Fourways Mall has announced the initiative, which is part of its involvement in the Fourways Improvement District.

Six key traffic lights in its vicinity will soon be connected to the mall’s backup power supply.

The connection process, done in collaboration with Gauteng provincial government and Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA), is in its final stages, and is expected to significantly improve traffic flow in the area.

Mike Pienaar, an executive at Fourways Mall Management, explained that powering up the traffic lights surrounding the centre was a crucial first step in ensuring the entire node was more enjoyable for shoppers and commuters.

“Our commitment to the Fourways community extends beyond the walls of the centre,” he said.

“By connecting these traffic lights to our backup power supply, we aim to provide a smooth and safe driving experience for everyone who passes by and look forward to making a positive impact on our neighbourhood.”

In addition to connecting the traffic lights to its backup power, Fourways Mall will also be installing uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems to ensure seamless operation.

The UPS will cover any immediate power drops, preventing the traffic lights from going out unexpectedly.

This dual system is to guarantee that the traffic lights will continue to function smoothly, switching seamlessly to Fourways Mall’s backup power, when needed.

With ongoing concerns over traffic light vandalism in the Gauteng area and unauthorised individuals switching the traffic lights off to self-direct traffic, Fourways Mall will work closely with local security companies, local Government and other property owners in the node, to monitor and manage the situation.

New measures are to be implemented including alerts on traffic lights to detect tampering and prompt intervention by security personnel.

“The successful execution of this project has been possible thanks to the collaborative efforts of our partners,” Pienaar said.

“We look forward to continuing our pursuit of neighbourhood improvement and reinforcing our role as a responsible and engaged member of the Fourways community.”

Opened in 1994, the mall measures over 178 000 square metres.

– CAJ News