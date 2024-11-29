McDonald’s SA turns up the festive cheer

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MCDONALD’S South Africa is re-introducing birthday parties, festive installations and family meals this festive season.

Among introductions is the Festive Family Meal Bundles.

“For years, McDonald’s birthday parties have been at the heart of our family experience, and we are excited to bring back these cherished celebrations. They are all about fun, family, and making memories,” said Sechaba Motsieloa, McDonald’s South Africa Marketing Director.

“As a brand that brings people together, our Festive Family Meal Bundles are all about celebrating the joy of togetherness,” Motsieloa added.

These activations are to be rolled out at McDonald’s restaurants across South Africa this festive season.

There are some prizes to be won.

– CAJ News