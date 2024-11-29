Southern Africa climate change disaster deteriorates

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – STAKEHOLDERS have appealed for urgent assistance to avert deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Southern Africa.

This as the consequences of a historic El Nin ̃ o-induced drought threatens to further push people into hunger and desperation in the region.

The plea has come at a high-level roundtable convened by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc in partnership with the United Nations (UN) and non-governmental organisations, in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

Governments and partners underscored the need for focused and timely assistance, alongside investment in resilience building, to address the consequences of the climate crisis.

Southern Africa is suffering the severe effects of the 2023/2024 El Niño spell, which has caused the worst drought ever recorded across the region.

There has been widespread water shortages, significant livestock losses and diminished harvests, resulting in rising food insecurity.

Experts say although El Niño conditions might have ended, its severe impacts linger.

“We must act decisively to build resilience, help people recover and protect decades of development progress,” said Reena Ghelani, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Climate Crisis Coordinator for the El Nin ̃ o / La Nin ̃ a Response.

The envoy believes the current rainy season is a critical opportunity to invest in agricultural recovery for communities affected by drought.

Hunger is projected to worsen at the end of the lean season in March-April 2025, affecting millions of families across the region.

Edward Kallon, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Zimbabwe, said, “As we navigate our path forward, we must emphasize the importance of resilience, urging us to not just recover but to emerge more robust in the face of future challenges.”

Southern Africa is among the regions most impacted by climate change.

Besides dry spells, countries suffer flash floods and cyclones.

– CAJ News