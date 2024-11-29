Zambia opens new innovation hub

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – A NEW innovation hub has been opened in Zambia to offer startups, small business owners, creatives and young tech enthusiasts access to resources, technology and skills development.

The E–Mark Innovation Hub is now operational in the capital city – Lusaka.

Presiding over the launch, Science and Technology Minister, Felix Mutati, welcomed the move by the private sector to nurture its startup capital activities, alongside the Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy, launched last week.

He encouraged the entrepreneurs to create conducive information and communication technology (ICT) work environments to enhance digital entrepreneurial activities.

The minister encouraged E–Mark to expand the innovation project to other parts of the southern African country.

Emmanuel Mwanza, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of E-Mark said the tech-focused company had over three years grown significantly and created 25 direct jobs, mainly for youth.

“This is in a quest to drive digital inclusion in Zambia,” Mwanza said.

Komba Malukutila, MTN Fintec CEO, also speaking at the event concurred.

“The power of hard work and resilience is key to drive digital inclusion,” Malukutila said.

Recently, Google and Zambia announced they would collaborate to establish an AI Centre of Excellence, to be located at the University of Zambia.

– CAJ News