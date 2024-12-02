Nigeria arrests foreign nationals in cyber crime blitz

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA authorities have arrested 113 foreign nationals in a crackdown against cyber crime.

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) carried out the blitz at the beginning of November.

Charges slapped on the suspects include computer-related fraud, unlawful access to data, marketing scams, money laundering, conspiracy and illegal immigration.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja is presiding over the cases.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, force Public Relations Officer, said the arraignment of these suspects follows extensive investigations that had uncovered the alleged involvement of these individuals in criminal activities spanning cyber crime, immigration offences and human trafficking networks.

Numerous items including cars, smartphones, laptops, computers, routers, drones and documents have been confiscated as evidence.

Adejobi said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) would continue to work closely with international law enforcement agencies and embassies to track and prosecute cyber criminals and other forms of transnational criminal activity.

The spokesperson said the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reaffirmed the commitment of the force to leverage the emerging technological advancement to protect the citizens of Nigeria both physically and in the digital space.

“The Force is well-dedicated and well-equipped to combat cases of cybercrime in the country,” Adejobi added.

– CAJ News