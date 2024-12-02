SA to maintain maize exports to Southern Africa

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa is forecast to play an important role in food security, particularly the staple maize, in the region despite a drop in the country’s harvest of the crop.

South Africa’s maize production is down 22 percent from last season’s expected harvest of 12,8 million tones but fellow countries in the bloc have suffered more losses because of unprecedented drought.

According to statistics, Zambia lost 50 percent of its maize crop and Zimbabwe lost 60 percent.

There were also significant crop losses in Lesotho, Malawi, and the broader Southern African region.

“South Africa was not insulated from this devastating drought,” said Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz).

He said however, the crop losses were relatively better because of the improved seed varieties South Africa used and the better input application, which supported the crop in some regions of the country.

“But this decline in harvest doesn’t mean South Africa will suddenly trim exports. We maintain an open market policy,” the economist added.

There is belief the expected harvest and carryover stocks from last season will meet South Africa’s annual maize consumption of just under 12 million tonnes.

“This will still leave the country with a sizable volume for export markets,” according to Sihlobo.

South Africa exported 57 000 tonnes of maize in mid-October. Of this volume, 47 percent was exported to Zimbabwe and the balance to the neighbouring countries.

Statistics indicate South Africa’s total maize exports in the 2024-25 marketing year at 1,03 million tonnes out of the expected 1,9 million tonnes, down from 3,44 million tonnes in the 2023-24 marketing year because of the mid-summer drought.

– CAJ News