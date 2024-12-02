Zambia rolls out free public Wi-Fi scheme

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA has launched the National Public Free Wi-Fi initiative in an effort to bridge the digital divide.

To kick off the project, three key public hubs have been connected in the capital, Lusaka, namely the Intercity Bus Terminus, Kapiri-Mposhi Bus Station and Chisokone Market.

As part of the ZamFree National Public Free Wi-Fi initiative, key public spaces such as airports, borders, bus stations, hospitals, markets and schools are to be connected.

“We celebrate our commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering our people, particularly our marketeers and travelers, who form the backbone of our local economy,” said Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati.

Officiating at the launch at Lusaka’s Intercity Bus Terminus, he said for the marketers, this initiative provided access to online marketplaces, financial services and tools to grow their businesses.

“For travelers, it ensures seamless communication and access to information that enhances their journeys and livelihoods,” the minister added.

The free Wi-Fi initiative is a collaboration by the Ministry of Technology and Science, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the President’s Delivery Unit, Smart Zambia Institute and government’s technology partner, Inq Digital.

Percy Chinyama, Smart Zambia’s National Coordinator, emphasised the significance of the initiative in promoting digital inclusion and enhancing access to essential government services.

“This marks a significant step forward in our journey toward digital inclusion and enhancing access to essential government services for all Zambians,” he said.

The administration believes this would enhance the public’s access to over 320 government services on the Zamportal.

– CAJ News