African-born captains defy imposition of LGBTIQA+

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE blood of Jesus has again reigned supreme over forces of “darkness” as the English Premier League (EPL) imposes the LGBTIQA+ issue in football.

LGBTIQA+ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, asexual communities.

EPL has smuggled the emotive matter into football in order to support Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, on behalf of the LGBTIQA+.

However, when forced to wear the rainbow-coloured captain’s armband for the ‘Rainbow’ campaign, Ivorian-born Crystal Palace captain, Marc Guehi, reacted by inscribing “I love Jesus” on the armband.

Another African of Egyptian nationality, Sam Morsy, the Ipswich Town captain, rejected wearing the armband as it was against his religious beliefs.

Marc Guehi, the Captain of Jesus Christ, who evangelised to the LGBTQ+

He forfeited the captaincy.

The duo’s resistance against imposed LGBTQ+ endorsement has been widely hailed as a “victory of Jesus” over “forces of darkness” that attempted to impose their will on sports personalities with divergent views.

“Marc Guehi has evangelised to the forces of darkness. Inscribing ‘I love Jesus’ on top of the LGBTQ+ lace was on its own huge victory over forces darkness,” said Nchimunya Chanda from Zambia.

Echoing the same sentiments was Amohelang Lebusa from South Africa, who said: “All evil intentions to smuggle LGBTQ+ through backdoors into English premiership football have failed.”

Abbo Biira from Uganda, concurred, “Football Associations must not be used to enforce LGBTQ+ cultures into football. Imagine if Christians, Muslims or Buddhism do the same, how will they react?”

Dzikamai Hungwe from Zimbabwe reacted: “Marc Guehi and Sam Morsy are the true heavenly heroes of our time. These two remind me of the three brave believers of the ancient bible Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, who defied King Nebuchadnezzar’s imposed golden god insisting they will never worship an idol in place of a true living God. Well done to Marc Guehi and Sam Morsy!”

Religious leaders from across Africa expressed their solidarity with Marc Guehi and Sam Morsy.

“We shall continue praying for Marc Guehi and Sam Morsy,” said Apostle Elisha Kwinika.

Ipswich Town captain of valour, Sam Morsy, rejects the LGBTIQA+ arm band

“Our God in heaven will surely stand with the duo. We know very well the dark forces will never let go of such humiliation. We also know that they shall sponsor proxies and social media bullies masquerading as human rights activists in order to persecute the two.”

– CAJ News