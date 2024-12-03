Angola tightens security for Biden’s historic visit

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

Angola Bureau

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – ANGOLA has increased security measures for the visit of United States president, Joe Biden, this week.

Additional police and military personnel have been deployed ahead of the arrival of Biden, who early Monday evening touched down aboard the Air Force One in Luanda, received by Foreign Affairs Minister, Tete Antonio.

He is on a historic three-day visit to the Southern African country, which has not only rolled out the red carpet but enhanced security.

Heightened security measures have been implemented throughout the capital, Luanda as well as Benguela and their environs.

According to sources, more measures could include extensive road closures and checkpoints amid a visibly increased police presence in central and sensitive areas.

There is an increased security checks at the airports.

Air and ground travel disruptions were likely as well as port terminal disruptions in Lobito on Wednesday.

The visiting president, hosted by his counterpart, Joao Lourenco, is to deliver important announcements on the Lobito Trans Africa Corridor, which is America’s largest investment project in Africa.

He is scheduled to visit the National Slavery Museum in the former Portuguese colony that has been independent since 1975.

Besides the economic ties with America, seen as a move to counter China’s influence in Angola, US supports the mediation led by Angola and Lourenço on the tiff between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

Biden is on his first visit to Sub-Saharan Africa. It comes a month before he cedes power to president-elect Donald Trump.

– CAJ News