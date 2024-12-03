Further twist to Mozambique post-election deadlock

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE deadly post-elections crisis in Mozambique has deepened after the main opposition leader called for additional nationwide protests from Wednesday until the 11th in a bid to force authorities to annul the election results.

With at least 76 people killed and 240 injured during clashes with security forces that resort to live ammunition, the call by Venancio Mondlane for fresh demonstrations looks likely to add to the death toll.

On Monday, Mondlane, who is exiled (latest speculation is that he is in Sweden), asked supporters to “stand still” daily between 08h00-to-15h30 daily during the period.

This will probably disrupt public transport and public services.

If Mondlane has his way, airports and borders of Mozambique will be closed.

Schools also should be closed, he said, coinciding with some teachers going on strike and boycotting examinations this week over outstanding payments.

New protests are termed 4X4, being the fourth call for Mozambicans to take to the streets.

Addressing supporters through social media, he called for a “total paralysis.”

The opposition figure, who leads the Optimistic People for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS), also asked supporters to demonstrate between 21h00-to-22h00 by making noise using whistles and vuvuzelas, the infamous plastic trumpet dissuaded by health experts.

The protests are a continuation of the demonstrations that have paralysed the impoverished country since the October 9 election, in which the electoral body declared the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) and its presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo as the winner.

Chapo secured over 70 percent and Mondlane 20 percent, according to the National Elections Commission (NCE).

It looks likely this will be a hostile festive season in Mozambique because of the election fallout.

“There are no happy parties when a country is sad, when people are being killed and when people are arrested,” Mondlane said.

This past weekend, Fernando Tsucana, Deputy General Commander of the Mozambican Police, alleged local and foreign civil society organisations were financing and masterminding the protests.

– CAJ News