Heatwave sweeps across Botswana

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – A HEATWAVE sweeping through Botswana is forecast to persist until Friday.

Temperatures are forecast to reach a maximum 41°C in the Southern African country during the period.

“Very hot to extremely hot conditions are expected to prevail over most parts of the country throughout this week due to a surface trough which will be dominant over most parts of the country.”

This is according to an alert by the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, through the Department of Meteorological Services.

It forecast “very hot to extremely hot temperatures.”

“At medium levels, Botswana will be under the influence of a weak anticyclone which will lead to medium level instability, hence formation of medium level clouds over most parts, with possibility of rainfall in some areas.”

According to experts, the highest temperatures are likely in the eastern half of the country.

Authorities have advised citizens to drink more water, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun and wearing appropriate attire.

The hottest day ever recorded in Botswana was January 7, 2016.

Then, the temperature reached 44 °C, recorded in Tsabong in the Kgalagadi area of the Kalahari Desert.

“The Department of Meteorological Services will continue to monitor this significant increase in temperatures and will provide updates as necessary,” it noted.

Climate change is making heat waves more frequent, intense and longer, with Southern Africa among regions worst impacted.

– CAJ News