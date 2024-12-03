History as Namibia elects first woman president

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – NETUMBO Nandi-Ndaitwah has made history after being elected Namibia’s first president, but in a poll whose outcome the main opposition has swiftly rejected.

The ruling South West People’s Organisation (SWAPO), at the helm since 1990, retains power but its dominance in the National Assembly has dropped by 12 seats from the last election.

According to the results released by the beleaguered Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Tuesday night, Nandi-Ndaitwah (72) polled 638 560 votes, to be the fifth president of the Southern African country.

Currently the vice president, she is placed ahead of the Independent Patriots for Change’s (IPC’s) Panduleni Itula, who polled 284 106 votes.

“For us in the SWAPO party and the team I am going to lead, we made (pre-election) commitments,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said at the results announcement centre.

“We are going to do what we said we are going to do. I would like to thank the Namibian people for once again having shown confidence and trust in the SWAPO to continue providing guidance,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

However, SWAPO saw its presence in the National Assembly fall to 51 seats, its lowest since independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.

The IPCS has secured 20 seats, followed by the Affirmative Repositioning with six, while the Landless People’s Movement and Popular Democratic Movement have each garnered five.

Also on Tuesday night, Itula reiterated they will challenge the outcome in court.

Criticised for being fragmented and thus aiding SWAPO’s dominance, the opposition this week announced they will back IPC’s court challenge after a disorganized poll characterised by allegations of vote rigging, amid a shortage of ballot papers and malfunctioning machines.

“Thousands of ballots remain locked away, their fate unknown. Polling agents across the country await orders from their superiors regarding ballots under their care to be counted and their results announced,” read a statement by Itula.

He added, “Polling stations, unlawfully designated as voting centers, continue processing votes under a shroud of illegitimacy.”

Earlier, Itula rejected speculations that his party would mobilise aggrieved Namibians to engage in demonstrations, akin to those in fellow Southern African nation, Mozambique.

He dismissed this as “propaganda” and “lies.”

“False accusations won’t deter us. IPC stands for integrity, justice, and constitutional processes. We won’t stoop to chaos, our fight remains principled and resolute.”

A freedom fighter, with a stint in exile, Nandi-Ndaitwah started serving in SWAPO in the late 1970s.

She holds qualifications in Public Administration and Management, International Relations and Diplomatic Studies.

– CAJ News