MTN launches eco-friendly SIM cards

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa has launched its eco-friendly biodegradable subscriber identity module (SIM ) cards.

This, according to the company, demonstrates a commitment to sustainable business practices and reducing its environmental impact.

Keabetswe Mabe, General Manager: Sustainability and B-BBEE at MTN SA, said the operator was aware of the environmental challenges the planet faces as well as the significant waste challenge due to the high churn of SIM card in the market from prepaid customers.

“We are committed to being part of the solution, and the launch of our biodegradable SIM cards is a testament to this commitment,” Mabe said.

The raw materials used in the production of the SIM cards are 100-percent Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified.

Unlike traditional plastic SIM cards, which do not decompose, the MTN biodegradable SIM cards will degrade within 3-6 months when placed in a landfill, soil or sea.

“We are thrilled to take this important step towards sustainability, offering our customers a product that not only meets their connectivity needs but also helps protect the planet,” said Wanda Matandela, Chief Commercial Operations Officer at MTN SA.

“Our new biodegradable SIM cards reflect our commitment to creating long-term value for our customers, business, and the environment. It’s part of our broader strategy to lead in both digital innovation and environmental stewardship.”

From this month, MTN will start distributing these SIM cards to MTN stores and partners across the country.

Existing customers can upgrade to the eco-friendly option, while new customers can receive the SIM card.

– CAJ News