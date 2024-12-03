South African ocean paddlers shine at Shaw and Partners WA Race Week in Perth

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa’s ocean paddling stars dominated the recent Shaw and Partners WA Race Week in Perth, Western Australia, claiming a significant share of top honours in one of the sport’s most prestigious international events.

Held from 23rd to 29th November, the week-long competition attracted elite athletes from around the world, showcasing the depth of talent in the South African paddling community.

The Shaw and Partners WA Race Week comprises five gruelling events over seven days, with points awarded for each race to determine the overall champions across multiple categories. Known for its challenging conditions and substantial prize money, the event is a bucket-list competition for ocean paddlers globally.

South Africa’s Star Performers

Leading the charge for Team South Africa were Hank McGregor and Kira Bester, who demonstrated exceptional skill and endurance throughout the week. McGregor secured second place overall in the men’s competition, while Bester claimed third place in the women’s overall standings and took the top spot in the under-23 female category.

South Africa’s dominance extended across the men’s field, with Kenny Rice finishing fourth, Joshua Fenn fifth, Uli Hart eighth, and Nicky Notten securing tenth place. In total, South Africans captured five of the top ten spots in the men’s competition.

The South African women also delivered stellar performances. Melanie van Niekerk placed fourth overall, followed by Saskia Hockley in fifth and Jade Wilson in sixth. With four South Africans in the women’s top ten, the team’s depth and skill were on full display.

Under-23 Excellence

The under-23 category highlighted South Africa’s rising stars. In the women’s division, South Africans swept the podium, with Bester in first place, followed by Hockley in second and Wilson in third. Their male counterparts also made their mark, with Uli Hart taking first place and Mathew Fenn finishing third.

A Premier Global Event

The Shaw and Partners WA Race Week continues to grow in stature, drawing hundreds of athletes annually to Perth. Known for its world-class organisation, challenging race conditions, and generous prize money, the event has become a must-attend for ocean paddlers seeking to test themselves against the best in the sport, and South African paddlers’ impressive performances in Perth underscore the nation’s reputation as a powerhouse in ocean racing.

– CAJ News