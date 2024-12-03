Zambia police thwart East-South Africa human trafficking

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIAN police have smashed a human trafficking syndicate transporting individuals from East Africa to South Africa.

Two suspects have been arrested and 13 individuals rescued before being taken to custody following the incident in Lusaka late on Monday.

Rae Hamoonga, Zambia Police Service Public Relations Officer, confirmed the events that occurred in the Chongwe area of the province.

Two suspects from the fleeing group, including the driver, have been apprehended after police suspected a case of human trafficking during routine patrols, with suspects using a minibus.

“Efforts are underway to locate the third suspect, who remains at large,” Hamoonga said.

“Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with a focus on dismantling the trafficking network responsible for facilitating this crime.”

Hamoonga added the vehicle, which had fully tinted windows and a red number plate painted black, raised suspicions and upon closer inspection, the officers observed an unusual scene of individuals lying on top of each other in the vehicle, which prompted further inquiry.

Initially, police report that the driver and two accomplices suddenly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Preliminary interviews, according to police, revealed that the group had embarked on a journey from Ethiopia, passing through Kenya and Tanzania, and were en-route to South Africa to meet a person whose identity would withhold for fear of jeopardising the ongoing investigations.

Hamoonga assured the public of the police’s commitment to combating human trafficking and ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals.

Operated by smugglers the illegal route from East to South Africa is one of the most prevalent and dangerous.

– CAJ News