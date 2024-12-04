Analysis: Technocrats are main reason for poor economic growth

by LUKE ZUNGA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE book “What Economists are Missing”, keeping you poorer’ and is on the market discharging bombshell material.

The book, as in the podcast https://youtu.be/92cIpMePRRg says, the reason why economies stagnate is not of the politicians, but the technocrats. Wow! This new outburst is a collective 150 years of research and practice in accounting and economics by a team, three of which are pictured here. Those interested in ordering the book from Amazon, or Apple books, follow this link: https://books2read.com/u/b5KwoG

People blame politicians for slow growth and the suffering of their populations. Governments have been changed and presidents have been kicked out, but the economies continue to struggle.

This is because the problem is not at the top but just below the executive. On closer analysis, there is an administrative layer below Ministers and the President occupied by technocrats. Poor economic performance is caused by the technocrats, not politicians or the Presidents per se. Countries struggle due to the drag by their technocrats, not politicians. The technocrats retard economies by sticking to two rules of their own, that:

Governments should not provide or advance capital to start any business, such as factories. Each business must start from its own pocket or seek an investor.

Economists provide no mechanism for countries to raise their own capital. In poor countries citizens have no capital and business germination is stunted. Economists advise governments to attract foreign investors, amid limited fiscal budgets and borrowings. Foreign investors are so few that countries struggle to develop. The end-product is mounting local and foreign debts.

Let’s start with capital. Capital is your own money, that which you raise. The message is that countries should raise their own capital collectively, using technology, such as the mobile phones, betting industry etc. Capital does not come from foreign investors. Capital is not taxes.

The difference between East and West is mainly capital availability. Capital is the fuel needed to run an economy. We circulated the proposal on how to raise capital to over 100 countries. Only Argentina and Russia acknowledged. All African countries did not respond. Here is a link of an extract for BRICS countries. BRICS Countries Internal Capital Raising Proposal.

A typical technocrat does not respond to incoming proposals or messages or emails or complainants. Technocrats do not respond to people or institutions they feel are less academic than themselves or communications from people who do not threaten their jobs. Citizens submit suggestions and proposals on how to grow the economy and how to raise capital. These proposals never reach the President.

The President and Minister do not know what the technocrats receive in their offices, unless the technocrats decide to report. The technocrats ignore anything outside the two rules above. Therefore, it is the technocrat who decides what the country can do. Poverty, unemployment and indebtedness are decisions by citizens called technocrats.

Every President wants his/her country to develop. Presidents are busy with laws, bilateral agreements, public engagements, security but the limiting factor is stagnant economies, reducing the cake all the time, with unemployment and budget cuts, borrowings and high indebtedness.

Yes, eventually politicians defend their turfs, but they are responding to the pressures of the day. While nations blame politicians for poor economic development and the suffering of their populations, the real underlying problem for poor economies is within the offices of the technocrats, as explained step by step, in the book and podcast, how technocrats impede economic progress, while pursuing Western European protocols.

The message to millions of people in the world is that they are poorer because of what economists are missing, as detailed in the book. People may not be poor in the true sense, but they are below what they should have been. This message is directed at African countries such as South Africa, Niger, Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, Ghana, Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan, Algeria, Central African Republic (CAR), Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe etc.

Countries must raise their own capital, instead of waiting for foreign investors. Eastern European countries and Asian countries suffer the same fate. Their citizens are migrating to the Western parts of Europe where there is more capital. South American countries and Caribbean islands such as Cuba, Haiti,etc have limited capital. Their citizens migrate to the USA causing political uproar.

Since independence in 1804 Haiti did not raise capital and as a result suffers poor economic health and chronic instability.

All these countries and regions should raise their own capital. It is the failure of economic advice that they do not raise capital within, and instead wait in vain for foreign investors, lending themselves to stagnant growth which deepens poverty, eventually triggering instability and all manner of social ills.

Upon gaining political power politicians dropped the ball, thinking they had arrived. They did not realize that the next critical stage is to raise capital. This must be done soon after liberation or liberalization for countries where there was no struggle for freedom.Raising capital internally is the most crucial step and is easy to do.

Unfortunately, politicians sit back and listen to the technocrats, who advise them to attract foreign investors, instead of raising capital for citizens to undertake new business ventures to increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and overall country prosperity.

Who are technocrats? Technocrats are highly educated citizens, employed by governments or industry. These are men and women with Letters. They occupy key positions just below the Ministers and Presidents and every executive office, and command the operations of government and industry. Technocrats are the same throughout the world as they study the same texts or research materials at Masters and Doctorate degrees and usually the content comes largely from Ivy League universities.

Technocrats include engineers, economists, accountants, professors, that ilk of knowledge. They sit at all round tables where economic plans for government or industry are discussed. The extent of their knowledge determines how far a country can develop.

In other words, the ceiling is what the technocrat knows. Technocrats are indispensable because governments and industry cannot operate without them. Governments rely on technocrats whom they employ for their skills.

So,the economy is not growing, robots and streetlights are not working, sewage drains are blocking and in some areas no sewers, particularly in Africa and Southern America, hospitals are deteriorating, educational institutions are decaying, roads are not maintained and full of potholes, the value of the currency is falling and budgets are cut, while the technocrats are in their offices, surrounding the politicians.

Some technocrats facilitate massive corruption and white-collar crimes. Politicians do not have signatures at the bank accounts. It is the technocrats who sign out funds. When citizens complain that governments do not respond, it is the technocrats who do not respond.

– CAJ News