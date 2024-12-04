Chinese arrested in SA for minerals, firearms possession

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African police have arrested two Chinese nationals for allegedly dealing on minerals illegally and possession of unregistered weapons.

The unnamed duo, aged 26 and 33, are to appear before the Krugersdorp Magistrates’ Court on charges of possession of precious metals and unlicensed firearms.

The suspects were arrested on Monday night when some sergeants of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Tarlton Rural Safety Unit were conducting patrols on the N14 road towards Brandvlei, in the Northern Cape.

The suspects were stopped and searched after which police found two rifles of which the suspects could not provide licenses for.

Upon further investigation after the arrest, the police allegedly recovered two packets of precious metals hidden in a secret compartment of the suspects’ vehicle.

“The members are applauded for their vigilance and swift response, which led to the arrest and recovery of unlicensed firearms and the precious metals,” said a police spokesperson.

– CAJ News